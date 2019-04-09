EASTON - Kelly Leigh Brown died on Monday, April 8, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on April 15, 1962 in Gettysburg, PA. After moving to several states because her father was in the Marine Corps, she moved to Easton in May of 1967 and lived here most of her life.

The daughter of Robert W. Brown Jr. and Jane (Jarrell) Baker, she was preceded in death by her father, the late Capt. Robert W. Brown Jr., U.S. Marine Corps; and her younger brother, Timothy Michael Brown.

She is survived by her mother, Jane Baker, of Easton; and her brother, Robert W. Brown III, of Elkton, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kelly's honor to Channel Marker, Inc., 8865 Glebe Park Drive, Unit 1, Easton, MD 21601.

Services will be private.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary