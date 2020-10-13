Oxford Resident, Kendall W. "Buddy" Pensel, 77, peacefully passed away on October 4, 2020 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton, MD.Buddy was born on November 11, 1942 in Baltimore, MD to the late Kendall H. and Doris W. Pensel. Buddy moved to Easton, MD at the age of 12 with his family. He graduated from Easton High School in 1960. He attended Goldie Beacom College in Wilmington, DE.Buddy served in the United States Army for six years. He was stationed in South Korea. After returning home, he was associated with Pensel & Walker of Easton and Mid-Shore Surgical Eye Center as an Optician.Buddy was a friend to all. He loved to help anyone and always had anything you needed. He was affectionately considered "Lowes South Location".Buddy is survived by one daughter, Kristin, and her husband, John Adams; five grandchildren: Dylan Lahman, and his wife, Nikki, Lauren Lahman, Evan Lahman, Ava Adams, and Jaxon Adams; a sister, Judy Murray; a niece, Maggie, and her husband, John Sovero; and four great-nieces and great-nephews, Kendall Sovero, Matthew Sovero, Kate Sovero, and Cole Sovero.A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3-5PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD 21601. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Maryland's Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, Maryland 21601.