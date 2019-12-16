|
|
Kenneth Carson Swain, Sr. passed away at the Kent Hospice House in Chestertown MD on December 15, 2019. He was 78.
He was born on May 13, 1941 in Wilmington DE to the late Thomas Swain, Sr. and Hilda Hubbard Swain. Ken married Carolyn Marie Jones in 1963 and was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War where he served as a Sargent from 1966 to 1968. After being honorably discharged he began his career as a machinist for the sign manufacturer Mulholland-Harper Co. in Denton MD. He was a longtime member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church. In his free time one of Ken's favorite hobbies was to go fishing.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Carolyn Marie Swain of Greensboro MD, son Kenneth Swain and his wife Allison of Goldsboro MD, and his grandchildren Zachary and Lacy Smith. In addition to his parents Ken is preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Swain, brother "Teeny" Swain, and sister Betty Lou Vanderwerff.
A visitation will be held from 7-8 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro MD, with a Memorial Mass will be held the following day, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Ridgely MD at 11:00 AM. To share remembrances or online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019