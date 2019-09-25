|
|
|
Kenneth Ellyson Court
October 14, 1938 - August 18, 2019
Kenneth E. Court died from cardiac arrest on August 18, 2019. He was 80 years of age.
He was born in Richmond, VA on October 14, 1938.
Son of the late Captain John Martine Court (USN Ret) and Mildred Lewis Ellyson Court (Mimi) of Harwood MD. Ken's maternal grandfather was Theodore Gordon Ellyson, Naval Aviator #1.
Ken graduated from St Andrew's School in 1956, receiving the prestigious Founders Medal that year.
He graduated from Webb Institute on Long Island in 1960 with a B.S. in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. He spent the following four years at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii as a journeyman engineer working with submarines.
Ken gained notoriety as a skilled sailor and navigator. Between 1964 and 1968 he sailed his 28 ft ketch, named "Marmari", from New Zealand back to the Chesapeake Bay via the Red Sea, the Mediterranean and the West Indies, a journey of 15,000 miles.
From 1968 to 1980 he was a project manager for Westinghouse Oceanic Division in Annapolis. There he developed highly classified, deep-sea military assets during the Cold War.
Ken was a partner in Kaufman Design, working as a naval architect in Annapolis from the mid-1980's until retiring to the Eastern Shore in the early 2000's. Projects included notable pleasure boats, and ranged from "Imagine," a world class ocean racer to "Big C", a high performing tugboat. One of his proudest achievements was moving the historic draw bridge from the narrows at Tilghman Island to St. Michaels. Today it arcs triumphantly above the entrance to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
Ken has been an active volunteer in the local community. He put his construction skills to work restoring the Byron House at Pickering Creek, helping Habitat for Humanity in Talbot Co. and Boat Works in Cambridge. He has lead environmental and social justice programs for the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton for nearly 15 years.
Ken is survived by his widow, Margaret M. Garey (Maggie) of Easton, his two daughters, Mimi Eleni Court (Mika) and Christina Maria Court from his first marriage to Maria A. Court (dec.2014) and two grandchildren, Nadja Anouk and Sylvan Sebastian Court-Hoschek.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Kenneth Ellyson Court on Saturday, October 26th at 1:00 pm
at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton, located at 7401 Ocean Gateway.
Memorial donations may be made to Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Pickering Creek Nature Preserve (Byron House preservation) and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019