Kenneth Eugene Kerchner, age 59 of Centreville, passed away on June 29, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on June 18, 1961, the son of Jerome Kerchner, Jr. and Ethel Stouffer. Ken was a graduate of Queen Anne's County High School, class of 1979. He served in the United States Navy from 1982-1988. He was a carpenter by trade and a Construction Superintendent with Mark IV Builders located in Cabin John, Maryland.
Ken enjoyed many adventures, his favorite passions were hunting and fishing and especially off-shore fishing with his lifelong friend Leon and anyone who knew him knew how vibrant and full of life he was. His greatest love and enjoyment was spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
Ken is survived by his wife Catherine Nehring Kerchner, his children; Kasey (James) Moore, KJ Kerchner, Karli Higdon, Kyle Higdon and his grandchildren; Khloe (her mother Pam), Alyssa, Amelia, Penelope and Kora; his parents, Jerry and Carolyn Kerchner: his sister, Karen (Miguel) DeLeon, his brothers; Karl (Patti) Kerchner, Todd (Sally) Kerchner, Mark (Anna) Horney and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Smith.
