Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Kenneth F. Horrocks of Chestertown, MD died at home on August 29, 2019. He was 62. A Memorial service will be held Sunday September 1, 2019 at 3pm at Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road, Chestertown MD 21620. A Visitation will be held one hour prior. A Reception will follow at the Chestertown Church of the Nazarene 6943 Church Hill Road Chestertown, MD 21620. For more complete obituary visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center 401 N. Broad Street Baltimore, MD 21321 Arrangements by: Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019
