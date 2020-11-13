Kenneth J. Flynn, Sr. of Denton, MD, passed away with his wife at his side at the UMMC@Easton, MD on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was 83 years old.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, Mr. Flynn had joined the US Marines at a young age. He later worked for the DC Transit Authority, retiring in 1997 from a management position. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and the casino in Harrington, DE. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family was his world.
Mr. Flynn Is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleanor Flynn of Denton; two daughters: Karen Dooley (Patrick) of Grasonville, MD and Kathy Humphries (Dale) of Washington, D.C. and two sons: Kenneth J. Flynn, Jr. (Janet) of Mt. Airy MD and Kevin Flynn (Lisa) of Mountain Home, AK; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Frank, and two brothers, Frank Flynn and Richard Flynn.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 17th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. at 12 S. Second Street in Denton Maryland where friends may visit one hour before the service. The interment for the family will be at 2PM that afternoon in the St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery in Clarksville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
), 8205 Laurel Bowie Road, Bowie, MD 20715. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
.