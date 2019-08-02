|
Kenneth H.Kibler, formerly from Easton, MD, passed away from this life on July 30, 2019 at 72 years old. Kenneth (Ken Cat) was the State Champion in Wrestling at Easton High School in 1964 and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, serving a position at the Pentagon. Ken Cat had been enjoying his retired life with his surviving wife Patricia in Naples, Florida. He is preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Robert and Norma Kibler; and is survived by siblings Karen (Tracy), David (Donna), and Bob (Diane). His smile would always light up a room and his sense of humor would sure put a smile on everyone's face. He loved listening to Bob Dylan. Ken Cat truly was loved by so many and will be missed so, but never forgotten. So fly high TROOPER! Services will be held in Naples Funeral Home on Sunday August 4, from 2-4 p.m. and burial at the Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota, FL on Monday, August 5, at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019