Kenneth L. Hayward, 88, of Cambridge went with his Heavenly Father on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 at UMSMC at Chestertown after giving his heart to the Lord on Tuesday, June 16th during a video call with his great nephew Scott Holotik.
Born August 20, 1931 in Andrews, Maryland Kenny was a son of the late Millie A. Jones Hayward and Richard Burke (Burke) Hayward. He attended the local schools in the area and one year at Crapo High School before having to quit and start working with his father to help his family.
For over 45 years Kenny continued the family tradition and worked as a waterman, both crabbing and oystering. Always a hard worker, Kenny also worked during the off season as a carpenter. He was involved in many of the construction projects built by Charles E. Brohawn on the shore. Although only a 7th grade education Kenny was a master with numbers never needing a calculator or even a pencil and paper.
Kenny greatly enjoyed his retirement. He always looked forward to visiting the local thrift stores. Always a lover of what he called REAL country music, the music from the 40's and 50's, he greatly enjoyed the weekly radio show of Mel Price prior to his death. Kenny was an avid dog lover which brought him joy and companionship. Wherever Kenny went his faithful dog was always by his side.
Surviving Kenny is his daughter Brenda Hayward Anthony of Palmyra, Va.; grandson Lee Anthony (Judy); sister in law Nancy Hayward; cousin Armond Hayward II along with several nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Frieda.
Preceding him in death besides his parents is his son Paul K. Hayward and daughter in law Dawn; son in law Roger Lee Anthony; brothers Richard Z. (Dick) Hayward, Armond E. Hayward, William F. (Bill) Hayward; sisters Edith Jackson, Kathleen Bramble and Virginia Riggins and his loyal dogs Travis, Spike and Faith.
A celebration of Kenny's life will be announced later.
His daughter Brenda would like to thank all of the health care workers that helped care for her father during the last month of his sudden decline in health. In lieu of flowers she request no better way to honor her father than a donation to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.