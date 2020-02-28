|
|
Kenneth R. Messick, Sr., 90, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Cambridge on September 5, 1929 and was a son of the late Rache and Lillian Woodward Messick.
Mr. Messick was one of eleven children and grew up on the family farm in Beulah. He graduated from Hurlock High School Class of 1946. On June 8, 1956, he married the former Anna Laura Collison, who passed away on November 21, 2019. He worked as a truck driver and later worked at Continental Can Company with 38 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, and loved reading his Bible. Mr. Messick was a man of deep faith and lived to serve the Lord. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Hurlock for almost 60 years and most recently had attended Faith Baptist Church in Cambridge. Mr. Messick was also a life member of the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company.
He is survived by his children Kenneth Messick, Jr. and wife Yolly of Federalsburg, Kim McGlaughlin and husband Johnny of Cambridge, Kirk Messick and wife Michelle of Sarasota, FL, Kevin Messick and wife Aubrey of Seaford, 13 grandchildren Kev, Karson, Kaiden, Kaleb, Kamden, and Kenna Messick, Kendra Era, Angie Miles, Amber and Robby Barnett, Andrew and Sarah Messick, and Angel Collins, 6 great grandchildren, four sisters Clara Mae Evans, Shirley Abbott, Ann Slacum and Janet Messick and a brother Robert Messick and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, and his wife, Mr. Messick is preceded in death by a grandson Ricky Barnett and a daughter in law Sandy Messick, a brother Donald Messick and two sisters Gladys Nepert and Nancy Ressler.
Pallbearers will be Ken, Kirk and Kevin Messick, Johnny McGlaughlin, Andrew Messick, Robby Barnett, Kev Messick and Evan Miles.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12 pm at Grace Baptist Church, 510 N. Main Street, Hurlock, MD 21643 with the Rev.'s David Talley, Dave Stewart and Randall Blackmon officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Washington Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 at the church and from 11 to 12. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020