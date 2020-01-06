|
Kenneth Ronald Phillips of Easton passed peacefully into God's eternal glory on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was 89 years old.
Born November 9, 1930, in Baltimore, MD to the late Alonza and Pauline Reeves Phillips. After graduating from Easton High School in 1947, Ken joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1957 with the rank of Technician First Class. Ken then began his career with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1985 as assistant postmaster, Easton.
Ken married the greatest love in his life, the former Irene F. Cohee, August 6, 1959, in Easton. Their 60-year union, which was celebrated last summer, was the epitome of a marriage made in heaven, a true blessing to their family and a model to all. Ken and Irene's special term of endearment for each other was "Honey Pot" and they became commonly referred to as "The Honey Pots" by both family and friends.
A member of First Baptist Church, Easton, Ken was also a Life Member of Easton Elks Lodge #1622, Veterans of Foreign Wars - E.E. Streets Memorial Post #5118, and American Legion Talbot Post #70. Ken faithfully served 28 years as a volunteer for Easton's Waterfowl Festival.
Ken will be remembered for his devoted love of family, generosity, kind demeanor, good-hearted humor and being a friend to many. Always a voracious reader, his other hobbies included making wood furniture & crafts and travel. After attaining their hard-earned empty nest, The Honey Pots enjoyed frequent and extensive travel together by motor home, exploring the 48 American states and Canada.
Surviving Ken are his wife, Irene, and six children: Donna Smith Glime (Jack) of Easton, Guy Alonza Phillips of Melbourne, FL, Roger Wayne Smith (Tina) of Easton, Carol Phillips Smith (Skip) of Lamoine, ME, Lorraine Phillips Pritchett of Easton, and Kristi Phillips Bridges (Dan) of Easton. Also surviving Ken are 12 grandchildren: Alecia Rose, Pharisee Phillips, Shoshanna Phillips, Leslie Krackow, Bradley Graves, Nicholas Bridges, Tony Glime, Megan Maheux, Logan Kirby, Phillip Graves, Zachary Bridges, and Benjamin Smith, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Ken was predeceased by his parents, granddaughter Jenapher Glime, sisters Irma Dunn, Bette Mulder, Shirley McNeal, and brother Stanley Phillips.
Visitation will be held at Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Easton, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral service will be held at 11am Wednesday, Jan. 8, at First Baptist Church, Easton. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Beulah. Ken's six grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
If you wish, memorial donations in Ken's honor may be made to First Baptist Church, 115 Idlewild Ave., Easton, MD 21601 or to The Salvation Army, 200 Washington St., Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020