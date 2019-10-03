|
Kerleen K. Hodde, 92, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born in Cambridge on March 19, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Raymond Willis Messick and Elsie LeCompte Messick.
Mrs. Hodde graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1945. On May 1, 1954, she married Charles F. "Buck" Hodde, who passed away on September 26, 1997. She worked at C& P Telephone Company for numerous years as a telephone operator. Mrs. Hodde enjoyed her pets, traveling around the community and going out to lunch with her sisters.
She is survived by a daughter Kim Kennedy and partner Danny Jones of Cambridge, two sons Charles F. "Bucky" Hodde II of East New Market and Britt Hodde of East New Market, five grandchildren Jessica Horseman, Lauren Jenkins, Aubree Hodde, Blake Hodde and Makenzie Hodde, four great grandchildren, a sister Connie Robinson and husband Glenn of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Hodde is preceded in death by a sister Norma "Winkie" Horwath and a brother William W. Messick.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11 am at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019