Kevin Constantine Harris Jr. was born on December 2, 1996 to Teresa Burrell (Kermit Burrell) and Kevin Harris Sr. Kevin received his education in Kent County Public Schools. Kevin played Football and Basketball for the Kent County Trojans. He excelled in Culinary Program at KCHS. He graduated with the class of 2014. Kevin attended Mt. Olive at an early age, where he gave his life to Christ and became a faithful member for years. Later in his teenage years he was baptized at Hope Fellowship; where he was currently a member. He was formally employed at Washington College. Kevin loved to cook! Kevin had such an infectious smile and spirit with everyone he came in contact with. He was so loved by his family and friends. Kevin enjoyed dancing and spending time with them. Kevin would also tell you how much he loved his 298 family and loved being around them. Anytime he entered a room you were bound to hear a joke and a room full of laughter. Kevin loved going fishing with his father Kermit Burrell and spending time with his little brother Da'juan Burrell. Everybody who knew Kevin can tell you how much he was a momma's boy and loved his mother so deeply. Kevin departed this life on October 3, 2019. He is survived by his parents Teresa Burrell (Kermit Burrell) and Kevin Harris Sr. Five siblings Da'Juan Burrell, Kevina Harris, Amiya Johnson, Kristopher Harris and Kierstin Harris. Great- Grandparents Armeta Bordley, Montro Wright (Shirley). Grandparents Jane Ward (Wayne Sr.), Ray Bordley, Ronald Schockley, Karen Harris-McCants (Harry), Lucille Tate and John Burrell Jr. (Sally). Two Aunts Amber Ward and Carlene Wilson (Eugene). Six Uncles Wayne Ward Jr. (Shannon), Jamal Schockley (Crystal), Urias Schockley (Shauna), Cos Ford (Nicole), Maurice Hall (Jaquline), Theadore Campbell (LaTanya). Along with his Godmother Shawynta Henry and a host of great uncles, great aunts, cousins and friends. Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Olive AME Church in Worton, where a visitation will be held two hours prior (11-1). Interment will be in Mt. Olive AME Cemetery, following the service.' Arrangements by Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home PA
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019