More Obituaries for Kevin Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Lee Williams 3rd


1992 - 2020
Kevin Lee Williams 3rd Obituary
Ridgely-Kevin Lee Williams 3rd passed away on January 19, 2020 at University of Maryland medical Center at Easton. Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00am at St Lukes UM Church, 100 S. 5th Avenue, Denton, MD 21629 with visitation two hours prior to service. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
