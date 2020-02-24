|
Kevin Leroy Roe of Chestertown, MD died on February 20, 2020 at his home. He was 62.
He was born in Chestertown on November 18, 1957, the son of Anna Mae Morris Roe and the late William Nelson Roe of Chestertown, MD.
Kevin was a 1975 graduate of Kent County High School. He worked with Dixon Valve & Coupling Company, and Schlagle Company in Chestertown, Black & Decker Corp. in Easton, Thomas Somerville in Upper Marlboro, and Annapolis Auto Parts/ Quality Automotive in Chester. Most recently he was working with Auto Plus in Easton.
Kevin was previously married to Tammy Louise Davis. He was a past member of Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company where he was an engine operator. He loved to hunt and fish and was a devout Ravens, Redskins, and Orioles fan. Kevin also enjoyed researching his family's history.
In addition to his mother he is survived by an aunt, Addie Rosenblatt, his daughter, Tiffany Roe Marshall (Lorenzo), and his son Michael Wayne Roe (Kim), both of Chestertown, MD, three sisters, Carol Roe Combs and husband Larry, and Clara Roe Aleshire, both of Chestertown and Bonnie Roe Holland of West Park, FL, a brother Richard Allen Roe (Daryl) of Winter Park, FL, two nieces, Jennifer D. Holland of West Park, FL and Alexandra R. Davis (Chris) and their son Will of Bend, OR and one nephew, Daniel Combs of Chestertown. Kevin is also survived by his fiancee, Patricia Downward of Clayton, DE., as well as many cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Stephanie Michelle Roe in 2001.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Rd. Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one hour prior to the service (12:00-1:00). Interment will be in Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Chestertown Vol. Fire Company 211 Maple Ave. Chestertown, MD 21620. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020