Kim Brian Klopcic passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home in Easton, MD. He was 65.
Kim was born on December 30, 1954 in Wisconsin to the late Richard Klopcic and Betty Middleton Klopcic.
Kim worked in the restaurant business; he was the owner of the Yin Yankee Cafe in Downtown Annapolis.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Lynn Klopcic; daughters, Lily and Hanna Klopcic; sisters, Kerry Gorny and Lisa Gdaniec; a brother, Rick Klopcic; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2PM at Lakeview Cemetery 1233 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. For those that are unable to attend, there will be a Celebration of Kim's Life over the summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Lupus Foundation Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street, NW Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 11, 2020.