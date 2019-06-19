EASTON - Kim Kraemer Nichols died peacefully on June 15, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Easton, MD.

Kim was born in Rochester, New York, to Mary Jane Kraemer and the late Walter Henry Kraemer.

Kim was a graduate of Our Lady of Mercy High School, in Rochester, New York, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Art from Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and received her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Nazareth College in Rochester, New York.

Kim was a long-time first and second grade teacher at St. Michaels Elementary School, in St. Michaels, MD, and was known for her dedicated, creative, and compassionate ability to develop young minds, find each student's strengths, and prepare them for a lifetime of reading and learning.

She enjoyed art, theatre, reading, crafting, spending time with her family, being a dance and swim mom, and loved her cats and granddog dearly.

Kim is survived by her husband, Robert Bruce Nichols, of Easton, MD; her daughters: Pamela Dorothy Nichols, Laura Kraemer Nichols, of Easton, MD; and her mother, Mary Jane Kraemer, of Fairport, New York.

A traditional Catholic funeral mass will be private. The Nichols Family will receive friends Saturday, June 22, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Commodore's Room of the Miles River Yacht Club, 24750 Yacht Club Road, St. Michaels, MD 21663.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kim's honor to: Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601 and/or The Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297-1029, [email protected]

Published in The Star Democrat on June 20, 2019