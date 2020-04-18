|
|
Kimberly Dawn Presley, 50, of Hurlock, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Born July 5, 1969 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of James Asbury Dayton, Jr. and Betty Louise Pritchett Dayton of Cambridge.
She was a Human Resources Specialist at Dorchester County Board of Education and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Seaford.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Eric Presley; four children, Ashley Rene Schmidt and husband Steven of Snow Hill, Madison Anne Cox and husband Brandon of Cambridge, Bartholomew Maxmillian Presley of Hurlock and Evzton Noah Presley of Hurlock; four grandchildren, Adalyn Schmidt, Mason Schmidt, Weston Schmidt and Presley Rae Cox; three sisters, Deanne Greenwalt of Boston, Virginia, Angela Mills of Easton, Christine Fletcher of Sharptown; a brother, Billy Dayton of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews.
A private burial will take place at Dorchester Memorial Park. A celebration of Kim's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to , Attn: of Dorchester County, 1315 Mt. Hermon Road, Suite D, Salisbury MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020