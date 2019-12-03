|
Kindra Brown, 48, passed away November 28, 2019 in Chestertown, MD, surrounded with love. She was born May 5, 1971. Kindra attended Rock Hall Elementary and Middle School and Kent County High, where she made lifelong friendships. Kindra did many kinds of work but her passion was home health care. She loved children and seniors and would go to any lengths to make them laugh. She knew every word to every Mickey Mouse Club song, loved old movies and animals and her generosity was legendary. She loved hard and inspired devotion everywhere she went.
She was preceded in death by her beloved niece and nephew, Brittany Michaels and Bergen Fernwalt and brother Roy Thomas.
She is survived by her parents William Bergen Brown and LaDonna Smith, her son Tyler Brown, three sisters Lizbeth Brown, Bonnie Brown Scott (Randy) and Jennifer Brown and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Kindra's life will be held at 3pm on Saturday, December 7 at the Rock Hall Fire Company, where friends may call an hour prior.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019