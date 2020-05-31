Kip W. Ell of Queen Anne, MD passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, of natural causes. He was 44 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, Kip was the son of John W. Ell of St. Michaels, MD and Blanche Pinder Ell of Henderson, MD. He was a 1995 graduate of North Caroline High School in Ridgely, MD.
Kip was a lineman and had worked for BG&E, Rock Creek Line Construction, and Diamond Electric. A friend to all, Kip loved being around people, having a good time, fishing, and working hard. But, most of all, he loved his children and his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Kip is survived by a daughter, Morgan E. Ell of Ridgely; two sons: Maven W. Ell and Brady J. Stubbs; two brothers: Craig Ell of E. New Market, MD and James E. Ell (Jimbuck) of Selbyville, DE; a sister, Felica Ell of St. Michaels; and his girlfriend, Valerie Sterling of Queen Anne. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Serenity Geaman.
Because of COVID19 restrictions, memorial services will be private in Green Mount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD 21629.
To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Born in Easton, MD, Kip was the son of John W. Ell of St. Michaels, MD and Blanche Pinder Ell of Henderson, MD. He was a 1995 graduate of North Caroline High School in Ridgely, MD.
Kip was a lineman and had worked for BG&E, Rock Creek Line Construction, and Diamond Electric. A friend to all, Kip loved being around people, having a good time, fishing, and working hard. But, most of all, he loved his children and his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Kip is survived by a daughter, Morgan E. Ell of Ridgely; two sons: Maven W. Ell and Brady J. Stubbs; two brothers: Craig Ell of E. New Market, MD and James E. Ell (Jimbuck) of Selbyville, DE; a sister, Felica Ell of St. Michaels; and his girlfriend, Valerie Sterling of Queen Anne. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Serenity Geaman.
Because of COVID19 restrictions, memorial services will be private in Green Mount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD 21629.
To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 31, 2020.