ST. MICHAELS - Kista Ann Wiseman Weller, 82, of St. Michaels, Md., died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Talbot Hospice House in Easton, Md., after being in declining health for the past year.

She was born March 1, 1937, in Layland, W.Va., the daughter of the late Albert Jarrell Wiseman and Eleanor Grace Ayers Wiseman McCreery. Kista's father died when she was only 5 years old, and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, William Glenn McCreery, who loved her as his own when her mother remarried.

Kista attended elementary school at West Side School in Cumberland, Md. She is a graduate of Allegany High School, class of 1954, where she was captain of the cheerleaders, and Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1957, both in Cumberland, Md. She married Lee C. Weller on Nov. 28, 1958, and lived in Easton and Denton, Md., before relocating to St. Michaels in 1964.

During her nursing career, she was employed at Memorial Hospital in Cumberland and at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton (formerly Easton Memorial Hospital) as a registered nurse. For the last 15 years there, she worked in staff development. After retiring, she worked at Talbot's in Easton for more than 10 years.

She was a member of Centre St. United Methodist Church, Cumberland, and the Miles River Yacht Club and Martingham in St. Michaels for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lee C. Weller, St. Michaels; two sons, Jeffrey Weller and wife Kim, Easton, Md., Todd Weller, Mooresville, N.C.; four grandchildren, Patrick, Riley, Aiden and Mallory Weller; a sister, Deborah McCreery Thompson, Hobe Sound, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and reception will be held Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at the Miles River Yacht Club, St. Michaels. Interment will be at Hillcrest Burial Park, Cumberland, Md., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

