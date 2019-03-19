Wilmington, Del. - L. Wilson Robinson, 75, died Sunday at Christiana Hospital.

Mr. Robinson is survived by a wife, Carol; two children: Crystal Everly and April Wright. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Rachel Everly, Aidan Everly and Bradley Wright.

Wilson is a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Stories from his time serving our country, especially in Europe, entertained his family throughout the years. He grew up in Ridgely, MD, the son of Edith and Lemuel Robinson and predeceased siblings: Edward Robinson, Miriam Cook and Fran Sweeney.

In his youth, and throughout his adult life, he was recognized for his athletic abilities on the ballfield. Always interested in his grandchildren's sports and academic activities, he stood as a reliable source of support for them. Wilson's work ethic was outstanding and this was evidenced in his unique ability to forge relationships and deliver on promises in his chosen profession that centered on outdoor advertising. Again, he was quick to share various aspects of his career and used his experiences to inspire those around him. Wilson never retired but has now earned his eternal rest.

Services will be held this Friday, March 22 at 2 p.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior. Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home is located at 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, MD 21639, and he will be interred in a family plot at Ridgely Cemetery in Ridgely, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germany Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

