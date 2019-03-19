Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Resources
More Obituaries for L. Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. Wilson Robinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

L. Wilson Robinson Obituary
Wilmington, Del. - L. Wilson Robinson, 75, died Sunday at Christiana Hospital.
Mr. Robinson is survived by a wife, Carol; two children: Crystal Everly and April Wright. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Rachel Everly, Aidan Everly and Bradley Wright.
Wilson is a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Stories from his time serving our country, especially in Europe, entertained his family throughout the years. He grew up in Ridgely, MD, the son of Edith and Lemuel Robinson and predeceased siblings: Edward Robinson, Miriam Cook and Fran Sweeney.
In his youth, and throughout his adult life, he was recognized for his athletic abilities on the ballfield. Always interested in his grandchildren's sports and academic activities, he stood as a reliable source of support for them. Wilson's work ethic was outstanding and this was evidenced in his unique ability to forge relationships and deliver on promises in his chosen profession that centered on outdoor advertising. Again, he was quick to share various aspects of his career and used his experiences to inspire those around him. Wilson never retired but has now earned his eternal rest.
Services will be held this Friday, March 22 at 2 p.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior. Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home is located at 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, MD 21639, and he will be interred in a family plot at Ridgely Cemetery in Ridgely, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germany Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
To share memories and condolences, please visit: www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now