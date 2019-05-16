CAMBRIDGE - Larrine Viola West-Brown, affectionately known as "Moma" or "Honey West", 70, of Cambridge, MD, departed this life in the early hours of Monday, May 6, 2019, as she slept peacefully in her home. She was called home to the Lord after many years of battling breast cancer.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1949 in Cambridge, MD, daughter of the late Larry Edward West and Irene Dorothy Fletcher-West. In addition to her parents, Larrine was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson Brown; brother, Ben Harris Sr.; and sister, former commissioner-woman Octavine Harris-Saunders.

Larrine was educated in the Dorchester County Public School system and was part of the Mace's Lane High "Class of 1967" where she loved to play volleyball and run track and field. She was also a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cambridge, MD, where she attended many church events and other local activities throughout the community.

Throughout her adult life, she was gainfully employed in various positions including Dorchester General Hospital, Airpax Corporation, and in later years worked as Caregiver in the private sector until her health began to fail.

"Moma" as she was affectionately called, loved people from all walks of life. She was well known for her bubbly personality, loving spirit, and giving heart. She loved taking pictures and collecting them also. Her hobbies included shopping at the local shops across town, dancing, joking, and having fun with her friends and family. She will be remembered as the "life of the party" as she would light up any room with her presence.

She is survived by two children: son, Larry R. Desheilds Sr.; daughter, Wanda Desheilds, both of Cambridge, MD; five grandchildren: Angel Raisin, of Easton, MD; Richard E. Wongus Jr. (Keisha), of Glen Burnie, MD; De'Andre D. Wongus and Ja'Baar T. Terry, of Cambridge, MD; Larry R. Desheilds Jr., of Denton, MD; 10 great grandchildren; very special friend of over 50 years, William Camper, of St Michaels, MD; and sister-like friend since childhood, Gladys Mason, of Ray City, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may visit on Friday, May 17, 6-8 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, May 18 at 12 p.m. located at the New Revelations Baptist Church, 711 Bradley Ave., Cambridge, MD 21613. Published in The Star Democrat on May 17, 2019