Larry Dahl Banks


1945 - 2020
Larry Dahl Banks Obituary
Cambridge-Larry Dahl Banks was born in Cambridge, Maryland on August 10, 1945 to George Rogers Banks and Edith Mae Banks (nee Matthews), both of whom predeceased him. Larry had two older siblings, one of whom Vivian Diane Hamilton also predeceased him in March 2019. An older brother Dr. Ronald Banks resides in Hayward, California. Larry attended Saint Clair Elementary School. Larry graduated in 1963 from Mace's Lane High School where he distinguished himself in mathematics. Upon graduation Larry attended Morgan State College, later transferring to Coppin State College where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree. In addition to his older brother, Larry is survived by a host of cousins, nephews, and nieces. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020
