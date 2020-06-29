Larry David Ross, Jr, 37 of Easton passed May 29, 2020 at USMC @ Dorchester.
A Service of Remembrance is scheduled for 11 am, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home in Cambridge. Friends may call from 9 to 11 am. Interment will take place at Royal Oak Cemetery in Royal Oak, MD.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.