Larry L. Warner


1940 - 2020
Larry L. Warner Obituary
Larry L. Warner, 79, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. He was born in Cambridge on March 31, 1940 and was a son of the late Walter I. and Frances Venable Warner.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Warner of Cambridge, a brother Wayne Warner and wife Gloria of Cambridge, and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 11 to 12, followed by a Masonic Service at 12. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a . Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020
