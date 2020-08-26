Larry Gifford Scharch Senior of Tilghman, Maryland, died peacefully after a long, arduous battle with cancer, @ Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE on August 10, 2020.
Born on November 30, 1946 in Talbot County, Maryland; he was the son of the late Oscar Herman Scharch & Mary Elizabeth Gifford-Scharch-Jamart; thereafter, he was lovingly raised by Arthur Jamart whereas his love for the water and belief in God, was nurtured.
Larry spent the majority of his life growing up around Tilghman Island resulting in his appreciation for the outdoors.
Later when duty called, during the Vietnam war, he was drafted to serve in The United States Army; he attended basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and was later assigned to Inchon, Korea to the 75th transportation division where he worked on various patrol boats. At the end of his tour, he finished as a Sergeant, E-5 subsequently earning his honorable discharge and later returning home to marry Sharon Durham Scharch for which they had two sons, Larry Junior and Shane.
Larry continued to work on the water for quite some time and ultimately opted to change occupations to include Care-Taking as well as working for Old Salt Seafood and Black and Decker.
Anyone who knew Larry clearly understood his passion for hunting, his ability as an artist, watching water fowl, and spending time on the water with his sons.
He especially enjoyed his Grandchildren and telling old tales and stories.
Larry is survived by his sons, Larry Gifford Scharch Jr. and his wife Donna of St. Michaels, Shane Aaron Scharch and his wife April of Bozman, three grandchildren; Emily, Elizabeth and Avery, two sisters; Tilly of Preston and Priscilla Jamart of Easton.
Larry was preceded in death by the late Arthur and Mary Jamart of Tilghman, his beloved brother Jimmy Scharch, and his sister Roseanne Jamart-Bailey also of Easton.
Memorial service will be held on Fri. Sept. 4, 2020 at 2pm at Beulah Veteran Cemetery in Hurlock, MD; followed by a celebration of life at the Preston Fire Hall.
Visit boldentilghman.com
for condolences.