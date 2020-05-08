Larry Staffer, 68, of Secretary, passed away on May 7, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness.
Larry had quite an adventurous life, from traveling to California in the early 1970's, being stationed in Sicily while in the Navy, and scuba diving in the Caribbean. He was always the life of the party, either telling jokes, playing his guitar, or fixing something tasty. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and football. He was a carpenter by trade and took great pride in working on his home.
He leaves behind his wife of forty years, Christina; son David Staffer and wife Vanessa; daughter Cassie Blakeman and husband Robert; grandson Gunner Staffer whom he was raising as a son; three additional grandchildren; Caroline Blakeman, Gage Staffer, Gracelyn Staffer; his mother and stepfather, Ellen and Anthony Mogavero, and his sister, Diana Lynn Werner and husband Doug.
Private funeral services will take place at East New Market Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Larry had quite an adventurous life, from traveling to California in the early 1970's, being stationed in Sicily while in the Navy, and scuba diving in the Caribbean. He was always the life of the party, either telling jokes, playing his guitar, or fixing something tasty. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and football. He was a carpenter by trade and took great pride in working on his home.
He leaves behind his wife of forty years, Christina; son David Staffer and wife Vanessa; daughter Cassie Blakeman and husband Robert; grandson Gunner Staffer whom he was raising as a son; three additional grandchildren; Caroline Blakeman, Gage Staffer, Gracelyn Staffer; his mother and stepfather, Ellen and Anthony Mogavero, and his sister, Diana Lynn Werner and husband Doug.
Private funeral services will take place at East New Market Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 8, 2020.