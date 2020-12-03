1/1/1947-11/3/2020



Ginny is at peace on the most beautiful beach imaginable. Daughter of Norman and Elizabeth Pitts, Ginny spent most of her life in Denton and the last six years with her Florida family. She was kind, thoughtful, compassionate, funny and cared deeply about her family, lifelong friends, cats and the success of the Biden/Harris campaign. She is survived by her sisters Norma (Topsy) Hollingsworth and Janet Ellwanger and their families and her best buddy Sherry.



