Lavina (Bowers) Dulin
1924 - 2020
Mrs. Lavina Bowers Dulin of Centreville passed away on May 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 95.

Born on September 4, 1924, in Barclay, Maryland, She was the daughter of the late Bryan Bowers, Sr. and Kate Bowers (Thompson). Lavina marred James C. Dulin and they moved to Centreville to raise their children. They were married 73 years before he passed in June 2018.

Lavina loved spending time with her family, cooking and attending the kids and grandchildren's sports games. She also loved playing with her dog, R.J.

Mrs. Dulin is survived by her daughter; Connie Dulin, granddaughter; Kenda (Dale) Leager, grandson; Tommy Leager, sister; Katherine Ann Faulkner, God grandchildren; Kenny and Melissa Nash, Courtney and Ryder Nash and Justin, Sara and Alex Comegys. She was predeceased by her son; William James Dulin, daughter; Debbie Newton, sister; Ida Mae Supers, brothers; Bryan Sawmill Bowers, Jr. and Kenny Bowers.

A Private Visitation will be held and a Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Star Democrat on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Visitation
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
