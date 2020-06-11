Lawrence Stanley, 83 of Cambridge, passed on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. A public viewing will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a celebration of his life at 12 noon at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613. There will be no seating during the public viewing. Services will be broadcasted live at: Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 11, 2020.