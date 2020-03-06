|
|
It is with great heartache that Leah Ann Williamson of Easton passed away on Tue, Mar. 3, 2020 after valiantly fighting with heart and lung disease. She was 77. Born on Sept. 4, 1942 in Bluff City, TN. She was the daughter of Beatrice Bartley and Charles Eugene Lyon. Preceding her death was her brother, Eugene Lyon. Ann attended Sullins college in Bristol, TN, and University of Baltimore where she studied business and marketing. She had an extensive history in sales and completed her career at Harley Davidson of Annapolis. Ann had her way of making the final sale, friends say she could sell ice to an eskimo. She is survived by her daughter Sam Sewell, and fiance, Clayton Cappa, along with son Harvey Torbert Williamson II, and three beloved grandchildren, Alli Sewell, Harvey Tobert
Williamson III, and Sophie Ella Williamson. She is also survived by her cousin Nancy Chambers, her niece Leslie Burke, and several cousins. She is also survived by her beloved Boston Terrior Moose. She adored him and never went anywhere without him. Ann was an amazing woman who always had a way with words. She kept you laughing, but was quick to give her opinion. She adored flowers and grew love in all her gardens. She was
truly a southern cook and created delicious meals, but her cookies were hands down SPECTACULAR. She shared her sweet treats through the community and will always be remembered for those famous homemade Ginger Snaps. Momma Ann to many of us, and the Pretty mom mom to her grandchildren would always say. To plant a Garden is to Believe in Tomorrow. Services will be private for family only. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Caroline Humane Society, 407 West Belle St, Ridgely MD 21660. For condolences visit boldentilghman.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020