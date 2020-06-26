Lee Ann Undercoffler (nee Vanderbilt), beloved wife, mother, and friend, died surrounded by her family on Monday, June 22, at her home in Easton, Maryland. She was 78 years old. Born in Yonkers, NY on Valentine's Day, 1942, Lee Ann grew up in Greenwich, CT and Lockport, NY, and was a graduate of Lockport High School.
She was a fabulous home cook, an ardent gardener, a talented artist who loved to sew, cross stitch, and knit, and a lover of plants, animals, and birds. Wherever she lived, she created a beautiful home for her family and a warm and welcoming place for friends to visit. Her pride and joy was the Colonial reproduction home in rural East Haddam, CT, whose design she participated in and where she spent some of her happiest years.
Devoted to her family, she was a consummate and selfless provider of comfort with a cheeky sense of humor. By example, she instilled in her daughters the importance of thoughtfulness, family, and tradition.
Lee Ann was preceded in death by her father, Donald M. Vanderbilt, Sr., her mother, Helen D. Vanderbilt, and her brothers, Donald M. Vanderbilt, Jr., and Neil D. Vanderbilt. She is survived by Jeffrey, her loving husband of 55 years, and her daughters, Lisa Ann (David Luoto) and Amy Lee (Shane Johnston).
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Talbot Hospice or Talbot Humane Society in Easton, MD, or the Myasthenia Gravis Hope Foundation.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.