Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Greensboro Cemetary
Greensboro, MD
Leeann Walls Obituary
RIDGELY - Leeann Walls of Ridgely, Md. died on March 14, 2019 at Autumn Lake Nursing Home of Denton. She was 86. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Sept. 7, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John Brown and Elizabeth Davis Brown of Pittsburgh.
Leeann was a retired Maryland State insurance administrator, part-owner of Star Trucking Co. of Ridgely, MD, and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Being decidedly Irish, her favorite holiday was St. Patrick's Day.
She is survived by her son: David Walls and wife Roxanne Walls; grandsons: Anthony Casey , his wife Amy, and Dewy Walls; and great grandson, Nolan Casey, all of Ridgely.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at the Greensboro Cemetary in Greensboro, Md.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
