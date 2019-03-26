Home

Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Lelia Griffith Perry

Lelia Griffith Perry Obituary
PRESTON - Lelia Griffith Perry of Preston, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, MD. She was 94.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1924 in Denton, MD, the daughter of the late Randolph Griffith and Helen Poore Griffith.
She and her husband owned Bill's Tydol Service and B&L Laundromat. She was a former member of the Preston Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, watching country music shows, and dancing.
She is survived by her daughters: Nancy Milligan (Carlton Sr.); Patricia Stevenson (Denman); four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Nepert; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William M. Perry Jr.; and her siblings: Mary Collins, Anna Mae McLaughlin, Marion Griffith, Douglas Griffith, and Margaret Baker.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 11 a.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home, in Federalsburg, MD, with Pastor Nevin Krouse officiating. Friends may call on the family from 10-11 a.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at .
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
To share memories with the family, please visit: www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
