CENTREVILLE - Lenora G. Truxon, 65, of Centreville passed Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Chestertown. She was born June 26, 1953 to the late Wheatley and Mellie Reid. In March 1985, she married the late Vaughn Truxon Sr.
Lenora is survived by children: Vaughn Jr., Antoine Sr., Tresicia, Trushun Sr. (Tracey), Jameyra; six grandchildren: Jaylen Miles, Antoine Reid Jr., Jayden Reid, Ja'liyah Miles, Trushun Truxon Jr., Trevon Faulk; a bonus son, Dion; god-daughters: Delanda Talley, Cynthia Hope Sanders, LaFaith Carter; a god-son, Zatayvion Carter; brothers-in-law: Harold Truxon (Virginia), Donald Truxon (Marion), Rodney Truxon; sister-in-law, Carolyn Gardener (Leon); faithful cousins: Dulcie Flamer, Leola Cornish, Carolyn Pinkett, Diane Baker, Paul and Ann Wayman, Willie and Michele Wayman; special friends: Mary Carter, Gloria Bordley, Alfreda Pulley, Vercie Wilson, Joyce and Jim Blizzard, Andrea Conaway, Margaret Thomas, Margaret Seth, Hope Brown, William Brown; a special niece, Lisa Mason; friends at Corsica Hill Crew: Argusta Mclease, Margaret Wright, Charles Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, and husband, Lenora was preceded in death by her biological mother, Mary Graves; her brothers: Frankie and Norman Price; her favorite aunt, Nettie Jones; and loving friend, Violece Carter.
A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30th at Allen AME Church in Hillsboro. Interment will take place at the Eastern Shore Veteran Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 1.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019