Lenora Sadie Molock, 66 of Church Creek, MD gained her wings on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 surrounded by family. A walk-through viewing in her remembrance will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Interment will take place in John Wesley Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A. 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 1, 2020.