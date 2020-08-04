Leonard Harry Rieck, of Easton, passed peacefully at his home with his devoted caregivers, Karen Spies and niece, Melissa Rieck Phillips by his side on August 2, 2020. He was 102 years old.
Born in Preston, November 27, 1917, He was the son of the late Emil William and Emma Gadow Rieck. After attending Preston High School, he worked on the family poultry farm until 1938 at which time he moved to Easton where he worked for Elliott Trucking Co as a mechanic. From 1945 until 1963, he was associated with Watkins Auto Supply Co. in Easton as the head machinist. In 1963, he purchased an interest in Crockett Brothers Boatyard in Oxford where he worked as Vice President, partner, and General Manager until its sale in the late 60's. He remained with the boatyard for a brief time after its sale before becoming an employee of the Easton Firestone Store where he worked in sales and, later in service specializing in refrigeration and repair of major appliances. In 1982, he formed his own refrigeration servicing business in which he remained until retiring in 1994.
In March of 1943, he joined the Easton Volunteer Fire company. In his years of service, he served as Chief Engineer, Assistant Chief Engineer, Trustee, member of the Building Committee in 1961, a Delegate to the MD State Fireman's Association and Delegate to the Delmarva Fireman's Association. He also served on various other committees. At the time of his death, he was a Life Engineer and Life Member with 77 years of service.
In appreciation of his long-time fire company service, he was inducted in the DelMarVa Firefighters Hall of Fame in May of 2006. Additionally, he was inducted into Talbot County Hall of Fame in December of 2010, and the MD State Fireman's Association in June of 2013. In 2014 the Easton Aerial Tower was dedicated in his honor for his past years of Service for Others. In November of 2017 in honor of his 100th birthday, Aurora Park Drive was officially renamed Leonard Rieck Drive.
A Life Member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston, he was also a Life Member of the Easton Elks Lodge # 1622. A past member of the Miles River Yacht Club and the Kent Island Yacht Club, he enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening, and eating crabs.
His first wife, the former Evelyn Harris, whom he married in March of 1955, died in April 1997.
His second wife, Doris Grunden Dobson, whom he married in February 2003 predeceased him on May 1, 2018. They had the pleasure of 16 years of unconditional love and devotion.
He was predeceased by a sister Emmalene Jester, and three brothers, Alvin, Paul, and Robert E. Rieck.
Mr. Rieck is survived by a stepdaughter, Nancy Wood of Easton, MD, several nieces and nephews, his loving friends, neighbors, and caregivers, especially Abby Ireland.
Funeral services will be held at the Easton Volunteer Fire House, 315 Leonard Rieck Drive, Easton, on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11 AM. Friends may call at the firehouse one-hour prior from 10-11 AM prior. The burial, with fire company honors, will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton.
Memorial donations may be made to the Easton Volunteer Fire Dept., 315 Leonard Rieck Drive, Easton, MD 21601, Attn: Restoration and Maintenance of "The Old Mom" a 1919 American LaFrance Pumper.
