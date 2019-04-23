MADISON - Leroy Benjamin Buckler died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton. He was 74 years old.

Born on June 21, 1944 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Benjamin Joseph and Anna Kachauskas Buckler.

He graduated from Edmondson High School in Baltimore, University of Maryland, College Park in 1966, and the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1971. He completed his residency in General Surgery and Anatomic/Clinical Pathology from 1972-1978 and was board certified by the American Board of Pathology in 1978. He served honorably in the United States Army Reserves, as a Captain in the 100th MASH Hospital from 1971-1978. Dr. Buckler began his medical career as a Pathologist with Kent General Hospital (now Bayhealth) in 1978. In 1983, he was appointed Chairman, where he served in that capacity until 1997. Dr. Buckler combined his clinical and administrative experience with his love of traveling and took various assignments overseas in Guam and Saudi Arabia. Dr. Buckler also volunteered his time by serving as a member, officer and/or director of the Kent County Delaware Medical Society, the Delaware Medical Society, the Blood Bank of Delaware, Delaware Board of Medical Practice, and the Federation of State Medical Boards of the United States.

Dr. Buckler married his wife Wendy on Oct. 26, 1998 in Dover, DE, and they made their home in Madison, MD since 2001. He previously lived in Camden, DE for 20 years prior to that.

Dr. Buckler had many interests including photography, fishing, hunting, scuba diving, and training and competing with his Labrador Retrievers. However his greatest enjoyment came from his time spent with family and friends.

Dr. Buckler is survived by his wife, Wendy Buckler, of Madison, MD; and daughter, Michele Buckler, of Dover, DE.

Services will be private.

