Leroy Cephas


1932 - 2019
Leroy Cephas Obituary
Leroy Daniel Cephas, 87, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2019 at his home in Federalsburg, MD.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 at the Stein Highway Church of God in Seaford. Friends may visit the church from 10:00 to 11:00. Burial will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:00 at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery near Beulah.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Federalsburg.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
