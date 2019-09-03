|
Leroy Crisfield Bradshaw, 83, of Church Creek passed away Sunday September 1, 2019. He was born in Golden Hill on October 27, 1935 to the late William Byron Bradshaw and Lottie Eloise Elzey Bradshaw.
Mr. Bradshaw was a 1953 graduate of Cambridge High School. He apprenticed with blacksmith Joseph Brocato while in high school and after graduation. Mr. Bradshaw worked for Pritchett and Robbins. While there, he worked on both the Maces Lane and South Dorchester High Schools. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958. In 1964, he married the former Frances Horsman, who passed away on December 21, 2018. He went on to become a journeyman plumber, working for his uncle Clarence Jones and then with Wise Oil and Fuel. Mr. Bradshaw later took a job as Building Engineer with the Dorchester County Board of Education at South Dorchester K8, the former High School where his father was the first custodian. Along with his wife, he worked there for 26 years.
Leroy is survived by his two sons Tom (Donna) of Rhodesdale and Michael (Candice) of Mardela, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, brother William and wife Mary Lee Bradshaw of Vienna and sister in law Kay Bradshaw of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bradshaw was preceded in death by his wife Frances and brother Lloyd Bradshaw.
Pallbearers will be Michael Bradshaw, Tommy Spicer, Lin Spicer, John Grafton, Richard Warfield and Paul Hines.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Barbara Mills Neighoff officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to St. Johns United Methodist Church, c/o Doris Lewis, 3347 Golden Hill Rd., Church Creek, MD 21622.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019