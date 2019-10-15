|
|
|
Leroy Daniel Cephas, 87, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2019 at his home in Federalsburg, MD. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00am at the Stein Highway Church of God in Seaford, Delaware. Friends may visit the church from 10:00am to 11:00am. Burial will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:00am at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery near Beulah in Hurlock, MD.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019