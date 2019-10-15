Home

Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stein Highway Church of God
Seaford, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Stein Highway Church of God
Seaford, MD
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery near Beulah
Leroy Daniel Cephas


1932 - 2019
Leroy Daniel Cephas Obituary
Leroy Daniel Cephas, 87, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2019 at his home in Federalsburg, MD. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00am at the Stein Highway Church of God in Seaford, Delaware. Friends may visit the church from 10:00am to 11:00am. Burial will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:00am at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery near Beulah in Hurlock, MD.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019
