|
|
|
Leroy W. Willey, 67, of Madison passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was born in Dorchester County on March 24, 1952 and was a son of the late Carl and Ida Insley Willey.
Mr. Willey attended schools in Cambridge. On December 4, 1977, he married the former Linda Mills. Mr. Willey had worked with Bill Fleishman at Cambridge Tire Center for 15 years and for Maryland Wire Belts for 20 years. He enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing and loved animals. Mr. Willey was a member of Madison United Methodist Church and Madison Fire Company.
Thanks to the staff at Mallard Bay Care Center for their kindness and love they showed to Leroy for the time he was there.
He is survived by his wife Linda Willey of Madison, two brothers Carl Willey, Jr. and wife Barbara of Toddville and David Willey and wife June of Cambridge and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his bulldog Bully. Besides his parents, Mr. Willey is preceded in death by a brother in law Harvey Mills.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Horseman, Danny Mills, Patty Lake, Ken Bright, Barry Wingate and Kevin Mills.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Robert G. Kirkley officiating. Interment will follow at Old Trinity Churchyard. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019