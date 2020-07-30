Leslie "Les" Allan Roslund, of Tunis Mills, MD, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was 83 years old.



Born in Valley, NE in 1937, Les was the middle son of the late Willard Jennings Roslund and Pearl Dorothy Nelson Roslund. Les lived a very happy childhood on the family farm in Nebraska, graduating as valedictorian and president of the Valley High School class of 1954. Les maintained cherished relationships with his many cousins in Valley, and with his high school classmates, with whom he was creating a virtual reunion for 2020.



Les obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Physics from Doane College in Crete, NE; then moved to Washington, DC, where he was employed for 39 years at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in White Oak, MD. Throughout his life, Les thoroughly enjoyed his relationships with others, and his work world was no exception. Les identified many superb mentors, bosses, and co-workers who brought encouragement, wisdom and joy to his life during his work years.



During his early years in DC, Les was a leader in the Calvary Baptist Church Youth Fellowship Ministry, where he met, courted and married his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Mary (Walker) Roslund. Les and Carolyn raised two children, Bryan David Roslund and Cheryl Elaine (Hamant) Roslund; and shared many passions in life, including Les' love of birdwatching, travel, gardening and genealogy.



After his retirement in 1996, Les and Carolyn moved to Tunis Mills, where Les subsequently served in many leadership positions in the Presbyterian Church of Easton; and was also an active leader of the Talbot County Bird Club. Les was known for his warm and welcoming personality, his generosity in sharing his extensive knowledge with others, and his patient ability to enhance everybody's enjoyment of birds and nature.



Indeed, Les was a friend to everyone, as nobody could resist being drawn in by his good-humored charm, his generous conversations, and his ability to share his knowledge in such a beautiful and poetic manner. As Les optimistically journaled of his own life, he wrote "Fun, fun, fun! Life has been good!"



Les is survived by his wife, Carolyn Walker Roslund; his son and daughter-in-law, Bryan Roslund and Rebecca Browning (Potomac, MD); his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl Hamant Roslund and Eric Hamant (Clayton, OH); two granddaughters: Emily Lynn Hamant (Missoula, MT) and Alison Rose Hamant (Los Angeles, CA); his dearly loved aunt, Jane Pogue (Easton, MD); his brother and sister-in-law, Gerald Lynn and Joyce Roslund (Rochester, MI); his sister-in-law, Linda Roslund (Villa Park, CA); and many additional cherished cousins, nephews, and nieces. Les is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Pearl Roslund; and his brother Charles Gaylen Roslund.



The family will have a private memorial at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Audubon Society. Les' favorite Audubon locations were Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton, MD; and Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary, 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.



