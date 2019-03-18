Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie C. "Beatle" Price

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leslie C. "Beatle" Price Obituary
HENDERSON - Leslie "Beatle" C. Price, 69, of Henderson, MD, died on March 12 in Plano TX.
His funeral service will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Sudlersville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service, all in the funeral home.
To offer condolences and share memories please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now