HENDERSON - Leslie "Beatle" C. Price, 69, of Henderson, MD, died on March 12 in Plano TX.
His funeral service will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Sudlersville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service, all in the funeral home.
To offer condolences and share memories please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019