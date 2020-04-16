|
|
Leslie Kim Bowen - Kayhoe left this world on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 peacefully in her home. She was born on December 13, 1957 to Lester B. Bowen, Sr. and Mildred S. Bowen in Annapolis, Maryland.
She graduated from North Caroline High School in 1976 and attended Del-Tec Institute which lead into a "Floral Design" school in Florida. She operated several florists throughout her life time and was a excellent designer. Leslie was a member of the "Church of The Brethren" in Ridgely, Maryland, and a past member of the "Choptank River Yacht Club". She absolutely loved to spend her free time with her family, true friends and most importantly her adopted lab "Brenna", along with her furry kitty cats.
Leslie is survived by her husband Rick Kayhoe; her brother, L. Bradley Bowen, Jr. of North Carolina; sister Emily B. Gray of Greensboro, Maryland; nephews: Daniel Bowen of Royal Oak, Hannibal Hesson of Colorado, Gabriel Gray of Greenwood, Delaware, Benjamin Gray of Denton, Maryland; one niece, Roque' Hesson of California. She is preceded in death by both her parents, Lester & Mildred Bowen; and one sister, Brenda Gay Hesson.
Leslie's legacy will truly live on in many hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with and truly loved. Services will be private at this time for the family. If anyone is interested, please donate to: The Compass Regional Hospice Center, 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020