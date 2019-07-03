SEAFORD, Del. - Lettie Marsha Ewing of Seaford, DE passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Christiana Medical Center in Christiana. She was 67.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1951 in Easton, MD, the daughter of the late Norman L. Mowbray and Florence Virginia Frampton Mowbray.

She was a Certified Nursing Assistant for more than 20 years at Genesis Elder Care in Seaford, DE, and enjoyed reading, bowling, and playing bingo.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, James Edward Ewing; her children: Michael Manter (Diana), Shannon Malconson; grandchildren: Destiny Malconson, Alexis Manter, R.J. Malconson, Bonnie Malconson, Marsha Malconson, Tyler Manter, Daniel Manter, Robert Bailey; step-children: Amanda, Trey; great grandchildren: Joseph Nick, Joshua Nick, Kyle Joseph Malconson, Nevaeh Nick; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings: Jackie Edward Mowbray, Norman Wayne Mowbray Sr. and Patricia Ann Kennedy.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 11 a.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, with Bishop Ray Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Monday prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Bloomery Cemetery immediately following the service.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at: www.framptom.com Published in The Star Democrat on July 5, 2019