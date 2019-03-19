EASTON - Lewis H. Richards, 96, was born in Brooklyn, NY, on May 7, 1922, to Esther Harris and Lewis Richards. He passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD.

He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in 1940 and attended Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute until 1942 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Lewis served in the ETO during WWII from 1943 to 1945 in the 8th Air Eighth Air Force in England. S/Sgt. Richards was awarded the Bronze Star Medal in 1944.

His Engineering career as a Project Manager and Engineer included a wide range of projects. Power Plants, Oil Refineries, Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Fertilizers, Insecticides, Material Handling Equipment for Airports and the U.S. Post Office, and lastly Fuel Cell Design and Development for Energy Research in Danbury, CT.

He was a member of the NRA, the American Legion, the Talbot Rod and Gun Club, Easton, MD, and the Cambridge Skeet Club, Cambridge, MD.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents; a stepbrother, William; and former wife, Olivia Marion Drollman of 32 years.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna Beolchi; his twin sons: Lewis H. Richards Jr. (Carole); Robert J. Richards (Helena); foster son, William Lavine (Debbie); six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 1 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford, MD.

Donations may be made to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Oxford or Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD.

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019