HOUSTON, Del. - Lewis L. Mitchell passed away at home in Houston, DE, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was 86 years old.

Born in Goldsboro, MD, on Dec. 2, 1932, Mr. Mitchell was the son of the late Clifton W. Mitchell and Ida Grace Sard Mitchell. His wife, Janice H. Mitchell, died Jan. 14, 2013.

Mr. Mitchell worked at DuPont in Seaford, DE, from 1955 to 1989. He had served proudly in the Maryland National Guard for 21 years.

Lewis is survived by two sons: Terry Mitchell and his wife Shirley, with whom he lived until his passing; and Alan Mitchell; one grandson, Collin Lee Mitchell; and one granddaughter, Rhonda Zollo; a sister, Rose Ebling, of Ridgely, MD; a cousin, LeRoy Sard; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two sons: Clifton Mitchell, Ronald Mitchell; a brother, James Mitchell; a half-brother, Paul Mitchell; and three sisters: Ruth Bowman, Kathryn Semans, and Nancy Williams.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22nd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. Second St., Denton, MD 21629, where friends may visit one hour before the service. The burial will follow at the Greensboro Cemetery in Greensboro, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Vistas Community Connection Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713 "on behalf of Lewis L. Mitchell".

