McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Bel Air,, MD
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
Bel Air, MD
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
Bel Air, MD
Lillian Archer Scheppelmann


1928 - 2020
Lillian Archer Scheppelmann Obituary
Lillian Archer Scheppelmann, age 92, of Denton, Maryland passed away on February 22, 2020 at her home. Born in Bel Air, Maryland, she was the daughter of Francis Trainor and Alice Elizabeth (Monks) Archer and wife of the late Martin Scheppelmann. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Nagle in 1960. She was a member of the Bel Air Homemakers and active at Hopewell United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bird watching, bowling, traveling, and cooking. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and always had something nice to say about everybody.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Teresa Ward of Denton and her husband, Henry Ward; son, Dirk Scheppelmann and his significant other, Marian Diggins; four grandchildren, Katie and Brian Ward, and Karl and Erika Scheppelmann; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Addie Coale, Margaret Rutledge, Mary Phillips, and Rhoda Abshire; and brother, Winfield Archer.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6-8 pm & Wednesday, February 26 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Those who desire may contribute to: Hopewell United Methodist Church, 3600 Level Village Road, Box 302, Havre de Grace, MD, 21078.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
